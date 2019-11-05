2019-20 job market looks promising for college graduates

EAST LANSING, Mich., — Soon-to-be college grads have something to look forward to.

A new study shows that the job market is strong and job opportunities are expected to increase by 12 percent in the 2019-20 year.

That’s according to Phil Gardner, a survey author and director of MSU’s Collegiate Employment Research Institute.

He said he was surprised by the number of open positions for college graduates.

“I thought there would be a little more caution in the labor markets,” he said. “It seems employers were a little more confident this year than I had expected. That’s likely because the economy hasn’t really caught up with them, so employers are hiring, particularly at the associate’s and bachelor’s level.”

The report shows employers plan to hire nearly 63,555 new graduates – about 71% with bachelor’s degree and 15% with associate’s degrees.

But there’s a catch — grad students won’t have the same success of finding employment as those graduating from their undergraduate career.

Other concluding findings from the report include:

The smallest companies (those with fewer than 99 employees) plan to increase new graduate hiring by 37%.

Finance and insurance services organizations, as well as the construction industry, report strong hiring.

There is a lack of “soft skills” among graduates.

Internships are key, and employers prefer to hire those with professional experience.

Additionally, employers are expected to be more conservative with salaries. The report shows 40% of companies plan to increase pay, down from last year.

Gardner said students shouldn’t delay the job application process even though the market looks promising. He encourages students to get an early start on applying and taking advantage of the career resources on campus.

Click here for a podcast with Gardner.