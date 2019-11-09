2019 Veterans Day deals, discounts and freebies

Veterans Day discounts, free meals and other programs are being shared so that Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors are aware of all resources available to them.



Know of other Veterans Day Discounts? Please send them to us so we can continue to update this list as we learn of more local and nationally available Veterans Day discounts, meals, or other ways businesses and organizations want to give back to Veterans.

Veterans Day discounts and meals at restaurants

Applebee’s – Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu at participating Applebee’s on November 11. Dine-in only.

Chili’s Grill & Bar – All Veterans and active duty military personnel can get a free meal on Veteran’s Day Monday, November 11, 2019, at all participating Chili’s Grill and Bar restaurants. Please call ahead to your local Chili’s restaurant if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day meals. Visit the Chili’s website for details.

Golden Corral – Military Veterans, retirees, and active duty members are being offered a free sit-in “thank you” dinner on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 5pm -9pm. For more details visit the Golden Corral website.

Red Robin – Veteran’s and Active Duty Military are being offered a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veteran’s Day, 11/11/2019.

Mission BBQ – Veterans and active duty members will receive a free sandwich and slice of cake (while supplies lasts) at Mission BBQ on Veteran’s Day, 11/11/2019.

IHOP – All Active duty and Retired Veterans in observance of Veteran’s Day, November 11, are invited to come in to IHOP and enjoy a “free” breakfast. Visit the IHOP website for details.

Fogo De Chao – Veterans and active duty personnel receive discounts on November 8-11, which includes 50% towards their meal at Fogo De Chao, in addition up to three of their guests enjoy 10% off.

Texas Roadhouse – Veterans and active military receive a free lunch on November 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all Texas Roadhouse locations.

TGI Fridays – Military guests with a valid military ID will be treated to a free lunch menu item up to $12 on November 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These guests also will receive a $5 coupon for their next meal at Fridays. Call your local TGI Fridays for details.

Subway – Military Veterans with a valid ID are being offered a free six-inch sub on November 11 at select locations. Call or visit your nearest location for details.

Outback – Veterans with a military ID can get a free Bloomin’ Onion and non-alcoholic beverage on November 11, and 20 percent off their check Nov. 12 to Dec. 31. Call or visit your nearest location for details.

BJs Restaurant Brewhouse – Military and Veteran’s with a valid ID are being offered a free entree up to $14.95 and a free Dr. Pepper beverage on November 11. Call your local BJs Restaurant Brewhouse for details.

Houlihan’s – All military members – both active-duty and Veterans – will receive a free and complimentary meal on Veterans Day. Guests must come with proof of duty by an I.D., photo in uniform, earning receipt or any other form of proof. Call or visit your nearest location for details.

Bombshells Restaurant & Bar – Veteran’s families and active service members receive free meals at Bombshells Restaurant & Bar on November 11 from 11 AM – 2 AM. Please call ahead to your local Bombshell’s restaurant if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day meals.

California Pizza Kitchen– Veterans and active U.S. military members with proof of service have an invitation to enjoy a complimentary meal from CPK’s Veterans Day menu at all participating California Pizza Kitchen locations nationwide. Please call ahead to your local California Pizza Kitchen if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day meal.

The Chop House – Veterans receive a 50% discount with a valid military ID on November 11. This does not apply to alcoholic beverages. Please call ahead to your local Chop House if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day Discount.

Famous Dave’s – Military personnel and Veterans are being offered a free meal on November 11th at participating locations only. Proof of military service is required. Please call ahead to your local Famous Dave’s if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day Discount.

Farmer Boys – Veterans and active duty military with valid proof of service get a free cheese cheeseburger on November 11. Please call ahead to your local Farmer Boys if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day Discount.

Little Caesars Pizza – Veterans and active duty military with valid ID will receive a free $5 hot-n-ready lunch combo.On November 11, from 11am to 2pm. Please call ahead to your local Little Caesars Pizza if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day Discount.

Logan’s Roadhouse – Veterans and active duty military with valid proof of service will receive a free American Roadhouse Meal on Veterans Day. Please call ahead to your local Logan’s Roadhouse if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day Discount.

Menchie’s – Veterans, military service men and women with valid proof of service will receive the first 6 ounces of frozen yogurt free on November 11. Please call ahead to your local Menchie’s if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day Discount.

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt – Retired and active duty military with valid proof of service will receive a free froyo at participating locations on November 11. Please call ahead to your local Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day Discount.

Veterans Day discounts for haircuts

Great Clips – Veterans and current military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon on November 11 to receive either a free haircut that day or the free haircut card to use at a later date. Visit the Great Clips website for details. Visit the Great Clips website for details.

Sport Clips – Some locations will be offering free haircuts on November 11. Visit the Sports Clips website for details.

SmartStyle Hair Salons – Current or former military members, and veterans are being offered a 10% discount off any services and professional products on November 11. Please show proof of service to receive this special discount at participating salons. Walk-ins welcome. No double discounts. Discount may vary per location.

Veterans Day health

American Family Care – Veterans are being offered free flu shots on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11. Veterans interested in obtaining a free flu shot are encouraged to visit AFCUrgentCare.com to find the nearest American Family Care. Visit the American Family Care website for details. (Reminder, Veterans receiving health care at VA are eligible for free flu shots at your local Walgreens)

Veterans Day discounts in retail

The Home Depot – Veterans are being offered a 10% military discount on in-store purchases on select items. All veterans are eligible for this discount during the Veterans Day weekend.

Walgreens – 20% off for military, Veterans and their families. Walgreens also provides free flu shots for VA-enrolled Veterans.

Discount for Veterans, free Flu shots at Walgreens on Veterans Day weekend https://t.co/DWcWW8c4B2 via #VAntagePoint — Veterans Affairs (@DeptVetAffairs) November 8, 2019

Rack Room Shoes – United States Military and families with a valid ID receive 10% off your entire purchase on November 11. In store only. Visit the Rack Room website for details.

Dollar General – Veterans and families receive an 11 % discount on qualifying items in store and online.

Living Spaces – Between November 4th through the 24th, for every purchase of a select Revive product, Living Spaces will donate a mattress to a Veteran. Qualifying Revive products range from select mattresses to adjustable bases.

Kohls – Kohl’s is offering double its military discount for Veterans Day, increasing it from 15% to 30%.

Bed Bath and Beyond – Military guests with a valid military ID or Bed Bath and Beyond VetRewards Card will receive 25% off your entire in store shopping cart from November 9-11, 2019. Call or visit your nearest location for details.

LLBean – 25% off for Veterans for online and in store orders. Verify with LLBean.

Veterans Day Discounts on travel

La Quinta – Veterans and their families who book and stay at La Quinta hotels in the U.S. and Canada can take advantage of the 15% off military discount in light of Veterans Day on November 11. Visit the La Quinta website to book.

National Parks – Over 100 national parks will waive admission fees on November 11, 2019, in honor of Veterans Day. Contact your local park for information. (Disabled Veterans eligible for free National Park Service Lifetime Access Pass)

Free Veterans Day Burger Meal in Airports

On Monday, November 11, U.S. active-duty military and military Veterans with ID can enjoy a complimentary Pimento Cheeseburger* while they dine-in at more than 70 participating HMSHost airport restaurants.

Special thanks to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and all of our current and former military members for your sacrifice and service.

More discounts available through a list compiled by Military.com