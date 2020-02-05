2020 State of the Union: Trump stokes Democrats’ fury, ignores impeachment

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON (CBS News):

In his 2020 State of the Union address, President Trump reiterated many of his typical talking points: He touted a strong economy and low unemployment, and railed against sanctuary cities and Medicare for All. But he also delivered emotional surprises, awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh and reuniting an American soldier with his family.

“The years of economic decay are over,” Mr. Trump said at the beginning of his speech.”The economy is the best it’s ever been.”

More than halfway through the address, Mr. Trump began taking shots at some of the Democrats in the room. He promised that “we will never let socialism destroy American health care,” and blasted illegal immigration and sanctuary cities.

Mr. Trump also had surprises for some of his guests, including a fourth grader who was granted an opportunity scholarship and a wife who was reunited with her husband, an American soldier returning from deployment.

Before giving his address, Mr. Trump appeared to snub Nancy Pelosi’s handshake. When she introduced Mr. Trump, Pelosi left out the customary phrase, “I have the high privilege and distinct honor of” introducing the president of the United States, and simply introduced him as “the president of the United States.”

After Mr. Trump finished speaking, Pelosi ripped up his speech.