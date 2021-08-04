Voter turnout for the 2021 August Primary Election

INGHAM COUNTY (WLNS) The 2021 August Primary Election was mainly focused on the Mayoral Race and its candidates, but when it came to the number of voters that went to the polls, it didn’t even reach 20%.

“We saw only around 15% voter turnout. So only 13,818 people exercised their right to vote during this August election,” said Ingham County Clerk, Barb Byrum.

And of those people, she says 75% of them voted by absentee ballot. While 15% may be higher than some previous years, that still leaves out a total of 85%. But officials say this tends to happen when no county or statewide elections are on the ballot.

Despite the number of voters, the process on any election day is still major for Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope, who overlooked 33 polling locations this election, which he says all went well.

“We had a very smooth election day, very few problems came up, I’m glad that those who wanted to participate were able to, and I wanna thank everyone,” said Swope.

While yesterday’s voting process did go well, elections are not over, and clerks are now preparing for the next election on November 2.

“I now look forward to working with the Ingham County Board of Canvassers to certify the election, and start to prepare for the November election,” said Byrum.

