21 incoming MSU students receive full scholarships

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Nearly 100 people in south Lansing could be without a place to stay in just 30 days.

Willowood Apartment residents received pink slips on there door informing them they had until September 30th to move out.

Resident's and management are saying this came as a complete surprise, but the city's code enforcement says Willowood Apartments has been without a certificate of compliance for four years.

The city says it is illegal to rent an apartment without the certificate and will be take the owners to court if they do not comply.

