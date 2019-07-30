21 state attorneys general urge congress to take action on PFAS

The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers about fake websites meant to look like the official Equifax settlement claims website.

The FTC post reminds consumers they will never have to pay to file a claim and anyone who calls about filing a claim is almost certainly a scammer.

To be sure you’re going to the right place, start at the FTC’s page: ftc.gov/Equifax.

In 2017, Equifax announced a data breach that exposed the personal information of 147 million people.

Equifax has agreed to a global settlement which includes up to $425 million to help people affected by the data breach.