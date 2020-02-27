Closings & Delays
21-year-old autistic man missing in East Lansing

Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A 21-year-old with autism is missing from East Lansing this evening, according to Capital Area Ingham County Alerts.

Miller Griffen is six feet tall and weighs 136 pounds. He is possibly wearing a dark coat with blue pj’s underneath snow booths.

He left on foot from the Ferndale Avenue and Haslett Road area.

If you see him, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

