21-year-old Isabella County woman wins $300K in Michigan lottery

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An Isabella County resident is the lucky winner of $300,000 after playing the Michigan Lottery’s Bonus Ball Bingo game.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her ticket at Pump ‘N Show in the 5500 block of West Isabella Road in Mount Pleasant.

“I usually only play the Bingo games and stopped to purchase some after work one day,” said the player. “I started scratching the first ticket and when I realized I uncovered all of card one, I thought: ‘Well I have never seen this before!’ I couldn’t stop shaking.”

The woman went to the Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She said she plans to buy a house with her winnings.

“I still can’t believe I won. I feel very lucky,” said the player.