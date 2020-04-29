21-year-old man charged in Eaton County homicide

Eaton County, Mich. (WLNS) — A 21-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder in an Eaton County homicide.

Robert Shepard is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

The Preliminary exam is set for May 11, 2020.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 10000 block of N. Clinton Trail in Sunfield Township Sunday, April 26, 2020, at approximately 12:33 p.m., to check the well-being of a resident.

The caller had gone to the residence to check on a relative whom they had not heard from and saw her lying motionless on the floor.

Upon arrival, Deputies forced entry into the residence and found 56-year-old Cheryl Fox deceased. The victim had suffered traumatic head injuries and an edged weapon was found near her body. Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and the Michigan State Police crime lab began investigating the scene.

Information was obtained regarding a 21-year-old male suspect family member who lived with the deceased. A description of the suspect and his vehicle was broadcast in a statewide bulletin and detectives began attempting to locate him.

Later in the evening, officers of the Grand Ledge Police Department made a traffic stop of the suspect in his vehicle. He was taken into custody and interviewed by Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and subsequently lodged in the Eaton County Jail. Eaton County Sheriff’s Detectives are seeking murder charges from the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich stated:

“Our hearts go out to Cheryl’s family and friends who are enduring this senseless, horrific loss, and our prayers are with you.” “I commend the response and quick actions of our Deputies in developing and communicating information on the suspect to our law enforcement partners across the state. I also wish to thank the Grand Ledge Police Department for their alert observation and traffic stop of the suspect which led to his arrest.”