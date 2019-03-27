22 confirmed measles cases in Southeast Michigan

FILE – This Feb. 6, 2015, file photo shows a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine on a countertop at a pediatrics clinic in Greenbrae, Calif. The U.S. has counted more measles cases in the first two months of this year than in all of 2017 _ and part of the rising threat is misinformation that […]

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has updated the confirmed count of measles cases in the state to 22. Oakland County has 21 confirmed cases since March 13th and Wayne County has one. Infected individuals range in age from 11 to 63.

Oakland County has known exposure sites listed online while Wayne County sites may be identified as more information becomes available.

Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact, and through the air. A single dose of measles vaccine protects about 95 percent of children, but after two doses, almost 100 percent are immune.

From 2001 to 2012, the average number of measles cases reported nationally per year was about 60. So far this year, there have been 314 cases of measles confirmed in 15 states.

In 2018, Michigan had 19 cases of measles which was the most reported in the state since 1994.

For more information about Michigan’s current measles outbreak, visit Michigan.gov/MeaslesOutbreak.

For more information about measles, visit CDC.gov/measles.