22-year-old dead, another in critical conditon after car roll-over in Isabella County

Isabella County, Mich. (WLNS) –A 22-year-old Dearborn woman is dead and a 21-year-old Eastpointe woman is critically injured after a car crash in Isabella County.

Isabella County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the Fremont Road West of Crawford road for a one-car rollover involving a 2009 Jeep Liberty.

Dispatch information indicated that one person had been ejected and another was entrapped in the vehicle.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that the female who had been ejected was conscious but in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle was trapped inside the car.

Shepherd Tri-Township Fire Department removed the doors and extricated the driver who was in critical condition with multiple injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was airlifted by Aeromed from the scene to Grand Rapids, where she died a short time later.

The passenger was transported by MMR to McLaren and airlifted to Midland and is in critical condition.

The crash appeared to occur as the two were cresting a hill on a dirt road and lost control.

The car slid sideways and then either rolled onto its side or was partially airborne and then struck a power pole in the hood/windshield area.

The accident caused a power pole to break brining a power line down onto the scene as well. Tri County Electric responded and to mitigate the power line and pole issue.