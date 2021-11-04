22-year-old woman dies in Ionia County after driving off road

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Ionia County deputies have announced that one woman has died after a car crash this morning.

At 8:24 a.m., deputies and medical responders went to a one-car crash on Jordan Lake Rd. near Henderson.

According to a Facebook post from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, a 22-year-old woman was heading south on Jordan Lake Rd., when her car went off of the road.

The car went on to hit a ditch at a field entrance and rolled multiple times.

The Lake Odessa woman was then ejected from the car and died at the scene.

No one else was in the car with the woman, and the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

At this time, alcohol and speed are not believed to have contributed to the crash.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released.