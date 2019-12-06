24-year-old in Michigan arrested for child porn

WHITE LAKE, Mich. (WLNS) - A Michigan teacher was presented with a national award during a surprise school assembly.

Nick Peruski of Lakeland High School was presented with a Milken Educator Award.

He is the only Milken Educator Award winner from Michigan this year and is among up to 40 honorees for 2019-20, according to a press release by the Michigan Department of Education.

The national recognition comes with an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize. The very first Milken Educator Awards were presented by the Milken Family Foundation in 1987.

Peruski is the coordinator of the career and technical education department and a strong advocate for non-college alternatives.

Students in Peruski’s project-based classroom write and present business plans through Virtual Enterprises International, an educational nonprofit that offers business courses for students.

He uses social media to highlight the action in his classroom, eager to keep parents, the community and former students engaged.

Peruski works with students on their resumes, coaches them in mock interviews and connects students with job opportunities in the community.

In his previous role leading the math department at nearby Muir Middle School, Peruski advocated for and piloted standards-based grading, now used throughout the building.

He has served on building and district committees focused on instructional technology, evaluation, policy advocacy and finance.

Additionally, he taught at China’s University of Science and Technology in Beijing where he developed curriculum for an international school as well as presented at an international conference in Lithuania.

Peruski earned a bachelor’s degree in integrated science in 2010 and a master’s degree in instructional technology in 2015 from Eastern Michigan University.