25 more deaths reported in Michigan today as state officials confirm over 47,000 COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials confirm 47,138 coronavirus cases and 4,551 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan. An increase of 382 cases and 25 deaths from yesterday.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number just before 3:00 p.m. today. Yesterday, the department confirmed 46,756 cases and 4,526 deaths.



The state data shows that the City of Detroit has 9,786 cases and 1,187 deaths, Wayne County has 8,289 cases and 910 deaths, and Oakland County has 7,736 cases and 843 deaths. The three areas have just over 54% of confirmed cases and just over 64% of deaths.



Locally, Ingham County has 579 cases and 16 deaths while Jackson County has 393 cases and 26 deaths.

Credit: Shiawassee County Health Department

State health officials update numbers on those who have recovered from coronavirus in Michigan every Saturday, on May 8th that number was 22,686 people. Last Saturday, that number was 15,659.

We're all connected and in this together. If you're struggling, reach out for information and tools to stay well, every day. Because a new day is coming. Learn more at https://t.co/OxnKaiUVLU. pic.twitter.com/GNtSAUCfvW — Michigan HHS Dept (@MichiganHHS) May 9, 2020

The state is asking for COVID-19 volunteers with qualified medical training, experience, and health care professionals who can volunteer their expertise.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on Friday to extend the expiration of Michigan driver’s licenses, state ID cards, and operator endorsements until July 31st.



The extension applies to any that were set to expire between February 1st and June 30th but does not include anyone with suspended or revoked driver’s licenses.



Mother’s Day this year is a mix of love and extra imagination as families do without their usual brunches.



As the pandemic persists in keeping families indoors or a safe social distance apart, online searches have increased for creative ways to still make moms feel special.



Making the most of Mother’s Day in isolation is top of mind for Google search users. The company said the term “Mother’s Day gifts during quarantine” recently spiked by 600% in the U.S. Among Pinterest’s 335 million users, searches for “Mother’s Day at home” have jumped by 2,971%, the company said.



The coronavirus pandemic is straining social safety nets across the globe and showcasing the difference in safety nets between the United States and Europe.



In Europe, wage support programs are keeping millions on the job for now during the collapse of business activity. In the United States, more than 33.5 million people have applied for jobless benefits with an unemployment rate of around 14.7%.



Beyond economics, health officials around the world are worried about a second wave of infections as nations try to emerge from lockdowns.



On Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was looking at a “road map” for the country that has the most official virus deaths in Europe at over 31,600. His Conservative government was criticized for being slow to react to the pandemic, but after falling ill with the virus himself, Johnson has taken a tougher line.



Across Europe, many nations were easing lockdowns even further even as they prepared to clamp down on any new infections.



Germany, which managed to push daily new infections below 1,000 before deciding to loosen restrictions, has seen regional spikes in cases linked to slaughterhouses and nursing homes.



France, which has a similar number of infections as Germany but a far higher death toll at over 26,300, is letting some younger students return to school Monday after almost two months out.



Turkey’s senior citizens got their first chance to venture outside in seven weeks on Sunday.



“It’s very nice to be out of the house after such a long time,” said Ethem Topaloglu, 68, who wore a mask as he strolled in a park in the capital, Ankara. “Although I’ve been able to sit on the balcony, it’s not the same as walking around outside.”



Russia is still reporting rising infections with 11,012 new cases reported on Sunday, the highest one-day tally yet, for a total of nearly 210,000 cases and 1,915 reported deaths. Russian officials attribute the sharp rise in part to increased testing, but health experts say Russia’s coronavirus data has been significantly under-reported.



China reported 14 new cases Sunday, its first double-digit rise in 10 days. South Korea reported 34 more cases as new infections linked to nightclubs. It was the first time that South Korea’s daily infections were above 30 in about a month.