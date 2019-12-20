WARREN, Mich (WLNS) – Forty-six people are facing 103 criminal charges in connection to a human trafficking sweep in Southeast Michigan today.
Today, the Warren Police Department announced that it arrested 25 women and 21 men during a three-day sting that focused on human trafficking, prostitution, pandering and illegal sale of drugs. Among those arrested was a student from East Lansing.
The suspects range in age from 18-59 and are charged with a combined 31 felonies as well as 72 misdemeanors. All the suspects have been arraigned, according to a report from our media partners at MLive.
The prostitutes, none of whom have so far been identified as human trafficking victims, range in age from 18-20 years old, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said during a press conference.
25 women and 21 men arrested in Michigan human trafficking sting
