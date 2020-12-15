25-year-old East Lansing man arrested for alleged sexual assault

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A 25-year-old East Lansing man was arrested and arraigned in court for alleged sexual assault charges Monday.

Najeem Naseer was arraigned in the East Lansing 54B District Court. He faces Count one

– Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree, Count two – Kidnapping, Count three – Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder, Count four – Felonious Assault.

On Saturday, Dec. 12 just after 6 a.m., East Lansing Police Department officers responded to a 911 call of a sexual assault taking place in an apartment in the 1300 block of Deerpath Lane.

Upon arrival, officers located an open door to the apartment where the alleged assault was occurring.

The officers entered the apartment and immediately intervened, stopped the assault and took the alleged perpetrator into custody.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening physical injuries.



The suspect has been remanded to the Ingham County Jail.