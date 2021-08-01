25-year-old hospitalized in Jackson-related shooting

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)–According to MLIVE, a late-night shooting on Saturday sent a man to the Henry Ford Allegiance Health hospital in Jackson.

MLIVE says officers responded to shots fired after 11:00 p.m. at the 500 block of Woodruff Place. Jackson Police told MLIVE, a 25-year-old man was found at the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

Police told 6 News the victim would not provide any information on who the shooter might be, and the circumstances of the shooting are unclear at this time.

Jackson Police say if you know any information regarding the case to give them a call at (517) 788-4100.

>>>The case is under investigation and we will continue to provide the latest updates.