$250,000 in grants available to small business’s to help make their workplaces safer and healthier

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) matching grant up to $5,000 is being offered to Michigan small businesses with 250 workers or less. The grant is to be used on improvements in their workplace safety and health.

MIOSHA has provided $592,681 in MIWISH grants, with a grantee match of $788,320.

“To supplement the great economic development work our state already does, we need to focus on creating and growing more Main Street businesses and protecting our workforce. Supporting small businesses through these ongoing grant opportunities and our continued work through the MI New Economy plan is critical to Michigan’s long-term economic success and the safety and well-being of the hardworking men and women in our state.” Susan Corbin, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity director.

The grants are available through the Workplace Improvement to Safety and Health (MIWISH) grant program. This allows employers to purchase safety and health-related items as well as related training that will increase the likelihood of a safer and healthier work environment. For workers in Michigan, this will also alleviate the risk of injury and illness.

“With $250,000 in grant funding, MIOSHA’s goal is to help more Michigan companies step up to enhance their workplace safety and health programs. We encourage all eligible employers to take advantage of these grants while funds last to further safeguard their employees from injury and illness.” Bart Pickelman, MIOSHA Director

Favor will be given to employers in high hazard industries identified in MIOSHA’s 2019-2023 strategic plan. MIOSHA is seeking to help businesses that have a consistent dangerous work environments.

The grants will be given out until the grant funding is done.

MIOSHA are motivating new grantees to take advantage of this program. Fiscal Year 2021 grantees may apply for funds after Jan. 1, 2022.

Eligible employers qualifications for the MIWISH grant program include:

A qualified safety professional or safety committee conduct a site-specific evaluation justifying the equipment purchase.

Knowledge and experience to complete the project and commitment to implementation.

Match dollars for the grant money awarded and cover all estimated project costs.

For more information about the MIWISH grant program and how to apply, visit michigan.gov/mioshagrants, or contact MIOSHA’s Consultation Education and Training grant administrator at 269-275-7155.