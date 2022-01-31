250K at-home COVID tests coming to vulnerable Michiganders

FILE – Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, a day before the site was scheduled to launch.The website, COVIDTests.gov, now includes a link for Americans to an order form run by the U.S. Postal Service where Americans can request four at-home tests per residential address. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation is bringing 250,000 at-home COVID-19 tests to the state of Michigan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement today that 50,000 household will get the at-home tests.

“Testing is critical to helping Michiganders protect themselves and their loved ones as we face the Omicron variant of COVID-19,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I am grateful to the Rockefeller Foundation and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for teaming up to deliver 250,000 tests to families in counties across the state. Earlier this month, we surged 300,000 tests to schools and other group settings too. Together, we can keep ourselves safe by testing, getting vaccinated and boosted, and wearing a mask in high-transmission areas.”

Households in eligible ZIP codes in Berrien, Genesee, Kent, Macomb, Muskegon, Oakland, Saginaw and Wayne counties, and the City of Detroit are eligible to order one test kit per household from the Project Act website.

The kits will arrive in Amazon packaging and have five tests each.

If you want some tests, put your ZIP code in to see if you live in a qualifying area.

“Testing is an important tool to limit the spread of the virus and at-home tests allow individuals to very quickly determine if they are positive for the virus and take actions to isolate and seek treatment if needed. I urge Michiganders to order their tests today in addition to getting the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and their booster dose when eligible, as the vaccine is our best defense against the virus,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel. “We are grateful for this partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation that will put more tests into the hands of Michiganders most in need as we continue battling COVID-19.”

This program is in addition to free at-home tests available through the federal government partnership with the United States Postal Service.