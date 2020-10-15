26-year-old Lansing woman arraigned on arson, home invasion and assault charges

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 26-year-old Lansing woman was arraigned in 54-A District court on first-degree arson, first-degree home invasion and domestic assault of her previous partner.

Keyona Young’s bond is being set on $50,000 after she assaulted her former partner, a 27-year-old man at his apartment unit Wednesday.

On October 14, Lansing Police were dispatched at approximately 9:55 p.m. to an apartment on the 1000 Block of W. Cavanaugh on a burglary complaint

Dispatch told responding officers that the suspect entered the apartment and attempted to set it on fire.

Upon arrival, officers located Young, her former partner, and two small children.

Officers observed an active fire in the apartment and began to evacuate tenants.

Lansing Fire Department responded and were able to put the fire out.

The investigation determined that Young and the 27-year-old man were in a previous relationship and have children together. Young arrived at the victim’s apartment, forced entry and physically assaulted her former partner. Young then set fire to the apartment and the police were called.

Young was placed under arrest and transported to the Lansing Police Department Detention Facility.

The 27-year-old man did not require medical treatment for his assault injury. The children were not injured. The American Red Cross assisted the man and other tenants who were displaced due to the fire damage.

Today, formal criminal charges were issued on Young and she was subsequently arraigned in 54-A District court in front of Magistrate Millmore on the following:

Young is next scheduled in 54-A District court in front of Judge Alderson on:

Probable Cause Conference: 10/22/20 @ 9:00 a.m.

Preliminary Exam: 10/29/20 @ 9:00 a.m.