28 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Michigan today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - UPDATE (2:37 p.m.): Multiple road closures are happening around downtown Lansing including I-496 Westbound between Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and US-127 in Lansing as being closed.

Michigan State Police say they will "take enforcement for any violence or destruction that occurs at the capital for today's demonstration."

UPDATE (1:58 p.m.): A man was arrested for spray painting on the steps of the Capitol, according to Devin Anderson-Torrez of The State News.

As of this time, this unconfirmed arrest would be the only arrest at the largely peaceful protest today. Photos from the scene show the man spray-painted an expletive on the steps of the building.