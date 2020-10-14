28-year-old dies after being struck while trying to fix car in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A 28-year-old Rives Junction resident was hit by a traveling car while trying to repair their own car on the side of the road in Parma Township Wednesday morning, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At 7:38 a.m., deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, along with Parma Fire and Jackson County Ambulance responded to crash that occurred on Gibbs Road near Herrick Road.

Investigators found the victim’s vehicle, a 1987 Ford truck, broken down in the southbound travel lanes of Gibbs Rd.

A 2011 Chevrolet Cruz was traveling southbound and struck the driver of the truck, Dylan Aukerman, who had been out of the vehicle attempting to repair it and was struck. The injuries Aukerman incurred were fatal.

The driver of the Cruz suffered non-life threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation at this time and no further details are available for release.