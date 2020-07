Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A 28-year-old Lansing woman is dead after a car crash on the 500 Block of S. Martin Luther King Blvd. and Kalamazoo in Lansing Saturday morning.

Lansing Police said she had significant injuries and was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The crash involved one car. The 28-year-old woman was the driver. It occurred just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. 6 News will have more updates as more information becomes available.