28-year-old man killed in Clinton Township shooting

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A 28-year-old man is dead after an apparent domestic dispute over the weekend.
Clinton Township Police found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Sunday night, according to a report from our media partners at MLive.
The man was transported to McLaren Macomb Hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.
A 27-year-old woman who was on the scene was taken into police custody.
Police are continuing to investigate this incident.
The identities of the victim and the woman have not been released.
