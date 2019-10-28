29 Sparrow practices receive statewide award

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Nearly 30 Sparrow practices have been selected as Patient-Centered Medical Home designation.

The twenty-nine Sparrow-owned primary care practices would receive the designation from Blue Cross of Michigan for 2019.

The Patient-Centered Medical Home emphasizes a holistic team approach that addresses chronic conditions and prevention.

Patient-Centered Medical Home designated practices had a 24 percent lower rate of adult Emergency Department visits, according to 2019 data from Blue Cross.

The practices being recognized include Sparrow Medical Group in Ashley, Carson City, DeWitt, Eastside, Fowler, Greenville, Holt, Ionia, Ithaca, Lansing, Mason, Muir, Okemos, Potterville, Saranac, St. Johns, and Williamston. Multiple Sparrow Eaton Hospital in Charlotte is also being recognized.

