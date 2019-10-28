29 Sparrow practices receive statewide award

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Ingham County ranks in the top ten counties with the most arsenic in its well water.

A state senator wants the governor to re-direct $7.5 million to educate the public on this "public health risk."

State Senator Ruth Johnson has been on a thirty year mission to warn the public of the health risks linked to arsenic in well water including heart disease, diabetes, some forms of cancer, and cognitive impairments in children. Also, arsenic is non-detectable to human sight or smell.

The senator got her colleagues to place $7.5 million into the state budget for a public education campaign not only aimed at well water users, but doctors who need to know the symptoms of arsenic poisoning.

Johnson is upset that the governor took that $7.5 million and re-directed it to other water issues in the state environmental department.

In a letter to the governor the senator argues, "the government has a moral obligation to inform residents of this imminent public health risk."

A doctor has told the senator, Michigan has 25% of all private wells in the country and 230,000 residents in neighborhoods have arsenic levels that are too high.

The good news is that once residents confirm they have an arsenic problem, it can be corrected.

So far the governor's office has not responded to the senators arsenic letter.