LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 29-year-old Lansing man is dead following a shooting that happened in the 800 block of Baker Street on Wednesday night.

Lansing Police Officers went out to the scene at approximately 9 p.m. after hearing reports of shots fired.

While officers were on their way, two subjects were reported at a local area hospital with gunshot wounds.

One was a 29-year-old Lansing man who died from his injuries. The second person was a 29-year-old Detroit man who in stable condition.

Lansing Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are currently investigating the situation to further understand the events that led up to the shooting.

According to LPD, no one has been arrested at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600,

Detective Sergeant Brent Sorg at 517-483-4653, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a

private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.