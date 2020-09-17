2nd Amendment rally gathers on Capital lawn

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Hundreds of people gathered at the Capitol lawn to celebrate their right to bear arms.

This is the 11th annual Second Amendment March.

During this time there were guest speakers, legislators, and an “ask an attorney” panel.

The group wants to remind Michiganders that every American has the right to protect themselves and the nation.

This all comes at a time when our state lawmakers are having discussions about banning guns inside the Capitol— after armed protesters who were against the governor’s stay at home orders went inside the building a few months ago.

“the building is our building and as the people we own this building as the people and that would be an infringement on our second amendment right,” explained Terri Stocke, president “Second Amendment March”. “They’re also talking about banning firearms inside the capitol for the public but not for the legislators and that absolutely unacceptable.”

During the start of this rally an announcement was made that the group today does plan on going inside the Capitol building armed.