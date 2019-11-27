2nd person in Michigan dies of vaping-related illness

FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. With one in four teenagers now using e-cigarettes, underage vaping is universally condemned, and the federal government considers it an epidemic. But some other researchers believe recent trends continue to show vaping’s promise as a tool to steer millions of adult smokers away from cigarettes, the nation’s leading cause of death. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

A second person in Michigan has died due to a vaping-related lung injury.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is announcing the second death tied to vaping in the state.

MDHHS was notified about the death of an adult male on Tuesday. No other information about the individual will be released due to confidentiality reasons.

In a news released, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS, said, “We are urging people to refrain from vaping until the specific cause of the vaping-related severe lung injuries being reported nationwide has been identified.”

Since August 2019, 56 confirmed and probable vaping-related lung injury cases have been reported in Michigan. All cases have been reported in the Lower Peninsula and most of the individuals have been hospitalized for severe respiratory illness. The age range of the patients is 15 to 67.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that as of Wednesday, Nov. 20,there were 2,290 cases identified in 49 states (all but Alaska), the District of Columbia, and two territories.

This includes 47 deaths in 25 states; the count does not include the second Michigan death. Reported cases have vaped (tetrahydrocannabinol) (THC) and nicotine, THC only and nicotine only.

E-cigarette and/or vaping users should immediately seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, fever and/or nausea and vomiting.

MDHHS recommends the following: