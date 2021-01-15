3.5% of MSU student-athletes tested for COVID-19 were positive last week

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — About 3.5% of MSU student-athletes tested out of 223 were positive for the coronavirus during Jan. 7-13.

Michigan State conducted 283 COVID-19 PCR tests from January 7-13 on student-athletes and staff members. Sixty (60) tests were conducted on staff members, with one positive test.



Testing results cover PCR tests across all sports.

In addition, student-athletes and staff for men’s and women’s basketball, hockey, volleyball and wrestling are currently taking part in the Big Ten’s daily antigen testing.

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor track and gymnastics are antigen testing per Big Ten designated testing schedules each week. Individuals whose antigen test returns a presumptive positive result are then required to take a PCR test, and are included in the PCR testing results data.



For the individuals who tested positive, daily check-ins with athletic training staff will continue while the individuals remain in isolation, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs. Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts.



Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted at least 3,833 COVID-19 clinical PCR tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been at least 3,171 tests on student-athletes, with 188 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 662 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off campus, with 15 positive results.