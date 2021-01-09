3 arrests made in Brighton cellphone store robbery

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple police departments participated in the arrests of three robbery suspects in East Lansing today, the East Lansing Police Department says.

The suspects were wanted for robbing a cellphone store in Brighton today around 1:17 p.m. Livingston County Sherriff’s deputies were able to pinpoint the stolen cellphones via GPS in the area of the 500 block of Bainbridge Dr. in East Lansing.

Officers found the car that they believed the suspects had been using and then tracked down all three suspects on foot in the 300 block of Loree Dr.