3 dead after fatal crash in Eaton County

Kalamo Twsp, Mich., — A two-vehicle crash on an Eaton County highway killed three people Monday morning, deputies said.

Vehicles traveling in opposite directions on Lawrence Highway (M-79) near Lacey Lake Road collided, according to Eaton County deputies.

The three people who were killed were all riding in the same vehicle. The victims were: one 57-year-old male and two females, a 64-year-old and 81-year-old. All three occupants were from the Charlotte area.

The driver of the other vehicle was a 30-year-old Vermontville woman. She was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, but authorities cite weather conditions as a factor in the crash.