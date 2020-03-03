3 dead following Saturday crash in Ionia County

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three men have died following a Saturday evening crash in Ionia County, according to WOOD-TV.

Officials said 29-year-old Kevin Nicholas Coulter, 28-year-old Andrew Piet of Grand Rapids and 24-year-old Michael Cannon of Harbor Springs died as a result of a crash around 7 p.m. on I-96, east of M-66 in Orange Township.

Troopers said traffic slowed down on eastbound I-96 due to another crash on the freeway.

At that time, a 34-year-old Detroit man driving a 2018 Honda CR-V did not slow down and as a result, hit a 2005 Toyota Camry, which then struck a 2019 Jeep Compass, according to the Michigan State Police.

All three men in the Camry have died, police said.

A woman passenger in the Honda received injuries that are not life-threatening and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the Honda was not injured, police say.

Both the driver and passenger in the Jeep received minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Coulter died in the collision. Piet and Cannon died from their injuries at different hospitals.

Troopers believe speed and inattentive driving were factors in the crash.

This story comes to us from our media partners in Grand Rapids at WOOD-TV.

