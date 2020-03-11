3 former track athletes suing NCAA, coach over alleged abuse

FILE – In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. The NCAA took a significant step toward allowing all Division I athletes to transfer one time without sitting out a season of competition. A plan to change the waiver process is expected to be presented to the Division I Council in April, 2020. If adopted, new criteria would go into effect for the 2020-21 academic year and be a boon for athletes in high-profile sports such as football and men’s and women’s basketball. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Three former student-athletes who say they were sexually abused by a track coach are suing the NCAA, its board of governors and the coach, alleging the governing body doesn’t do enough to protect its athletes.

Erin Aldrich, Londa Bevins and Jessica Johnson are seeking class action status for the federal lawsuit filed Wednesday in California. The women say they were molested by John Rembao while he worked at the University of Texas and the University of Arizona. They want the suit to include any NCAA student-athlete at any member school since 1992 who say they were put at risk by the inaction of the NCAA.