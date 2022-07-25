RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Three people were injured after a small plane they were in crashed in southeastern Michigan.

The plane went down shortly after taking off at about 3 p.m. Sunday from Ray Community Airport in Ray Township, north of Detroit.

The pilot of the plane, a 44-year-old man from Chicago, said he lost power to the engine after lifting the landing gear.

The plane was about 100 feet in the air and the pilot tried an emergency landing just off the runway.

Both the pilot’s wife, a 37-year-old woman from Chicago, and the couple’s 17-year-old niece from Georgia, were on the plane.

All three were able to get out of the plane on their own and were taken to the hospital with broken bones, lacerations, and burns.

A golden retriever was also on the plane and was seen running away from the crash and has yet to be tracked down.