LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Three people were left in critical condition Monday following a serious head-on car crash.

The two-car crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of W. Saginaw.

The Lansing Township Fire Department responded to reports of the crash.

Upon arriving at the scene, crews found three people trapped. They immediately requested three ambulances and an extra extrication rig from the City of Lansing Fire Department.

Twp. crews then worked with city crews to free all three people from the cars and transport them to Sparrow Hospital for treatment.

The LTPD is still investigating this crash and says it was the second serious crash in the area in less than 24 hours.

As more details become available, 6 News will keep you updated.