GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Customers who booked Mackinaw City hotel rooms with access to a waterpark were sent to a different hotel without comparable amenities and were refused a refund, the Michigan Attorney General says.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has issued a notice of intended action to Beach House Hotel, Crown Choice Inn & Suites and Hamilton Inn Select Beachfront for deceptive practices, the Department of Attorney General said in a Wednesday release.

According to the release, the businesses were allowing customers to make reservations for a hotel that was actually closed.

Once the customer got there, they were told to go to Hamilton Inn, where they were “given a ‘substitute’ room with non-comparable amenities,” the NIA said.

Customers were allegedly told they could not get a refund because of a 72-hour cancellation policy.

“Tourism is part of the life-blood for the economy in northern Michigan,” Nessel said in the release. “My Office will not tolerate actions that threaten our reputation in the tourism industry or harm consumers.”

During an investigation, a special agent with the Department of Attorney General booked a room on Nov. 4 with the Crown Inn for Nov. 10, the release says. He received an email confirmation on Nov. 9 — outside of the 72-hour cancellation window — for a “2 Bed Queen Lakeview Balcony Room.”

The reservation was supposed to include wristbands for admission into an indoor waterpark and access to 17 indoor pools.

However, when he got to the hotel on Nov. 10, the parking lot was empty and the hotel was dark and appeared to be closed, although the “vacancy” sign was turned on. The hotel entrance was locked, and a sign on the door directed him to the Hamilton Inn.

When he got to there, he told the staff he was there to check in for the Crown Choice Inn. A Hamilton Inn staff member told him the waterpark was closed, and his reservation had been moved to their hotel.

He told the staff he wanted to use the waterpark, but the staff member again said it was closed for cleaning. He was also told it was too late to cancel the reservation in order to be refunded.

A consumer complaint provided in the NIA describes a similar experience for a customer who had reserved a waterfront cottage at the Beach House Hotel. The customer said he had rented a cottage for two nights, and the hotel sent a reservation confirmation.

However, when he got there the Beach House Hotel was closed, and he was told to check in at the Hamilton Inn, the consumer complaint says. He noted he checked online at that time and the cottages were still listed as available.

He says when he told staff he was not comfortable staying at the Hamilton Inn, they told him he would still be charged for one night’s stay.

“This scam is being done time and time again,” the costumer wrote in the complaint.

The Michigan Attorney General says the three hotels have until Feb. 18 to respond to and address the department’s findings.