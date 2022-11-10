Tomi Thayer, Tommy Thayer, and Karen Curtis left to right have been charged for shooting 2 dogs

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Three people have been charged for shooting two dogs in South Lansing, officials said.

On Aug. 4, 2022, Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) says it was sent out to the Boys and Girls Club on the 4300 block of Pleasant Grove Rd. in Lansing.

When officers arrived, they found two dogs dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

After an investigation, ICAC and several other law enforcement agencies were able to find three suspects involved in the crime.

According to ICAC, a warrant was issued for the three suspects on Nov. 5 and on Nov. 9 all three were arraigned on the following charges:

Tommy Allen Thayer

Conspiracy to commit the killing of an animal – Second degree (MCL 750.157A One count)

Killing of an animal – Second degree (MCL 750.50B4 – Two counts)

Carrying concealed weapon (MCL 750.239 – One count)

Felon in possession of a firearm – (MCL 750.224F – One count)

Tomi Alaya Thayer

Conspiracy to commit the killing of an animal – Second degree (MCL 750.157A One count)

Aiding and abetting the killing of an animal – Second degree (MCL 750.50B4 – Two counts)

Carrying concealed weapon (MCL 750.239 – One count)

Larceny of a firearm – (MCL 750.227 – One count)

Karen Christine Curtis

Conspiracy to commit the killing of an animal – Second degree (MCL 750.157A One count)

According to animal control,

Tommy Allen Thayer is currently being held in the Ingham County Jail on a $50,000 bond, while Karen Christine Curtis and Tomi Alaya Thayer have been released on their own recognizance.

“Ingham County Animal Control thanks the community and their area law enforcement partners for all of their support in helping our officers bring this investigation to a successful conclusion,” ICAC said.