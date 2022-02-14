CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — A fire broke out around 10:00 a.m. Monday at Linn Products in Charlotte.

Three people were injured during the fire, including two firefighters.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a finger injury, another was treated on scene for exhaustion, and an employee at Linn Products was taken to the hospital for symptoms he got after trying to fight the fire before officials got there.

Linn Products is located on the 1200 block of Lipsey Dr. and the Charlotte Fire Department says when they got there, they saw heavy black smoke coming from the south side of the building.

Employees told firefighters everyone was able to get out of the building and there was a fire burning in a large tank.







Crews went into the building an battled heavy smoke and heat, CFD said.

At that point a second alarm was requested, meaning they needed more help. Units responded from Benton Twp. FD, Delta Twp. FD, Olivet FD, Vermontville FD, Eaton Rapids City FD, Bellevue FD, Windsor Twp. FD, Charlotte PD, and Eaton Area EMS.

Firefighters were able to control the fire within 60 minutes, they said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and total damages are unknown, but they’re expected to be ‘very high.’

It’s also not known when Linn will be able to start back up.