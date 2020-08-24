3 people in Jackson Co. arrested, charged with sex crimes

JACKSON CO., Mich (WLNS) – Three Summit Township people are charged with a variety of sex crimes involving minors and computers.

According to a release from the Michigan State Police, Jeremie Hankerd, 20, Rosemary Carroll, 18, and Stephanie Holliday, 20, were arrested on July 31 and arraigned in the 12th District Court in Jackson on Aug. 1.

Hankerd has been charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct first degree, one count of accosting a minor for immoral purposes, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. Carroll has been charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct first degree. Holliday has been charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct first degree. If convicted, all suspects could face up to life in prison.

The arrests came at the conclusion of an investigation into suspicious online activity over social media.

The investigation led to an apartment in Summit Township where all three suspects were living.

A search of the apartment resulted in multiple internet-capable devices and evidence being seized.

>>>If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline