LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Three victims arrived at a Lansing hospital with gunshot wounds Tuesday night.

Lansing Police tell 6 News officers were sent to the hospital around 7:05 p.m. for three walk-in shooting victims.

The first victim had a gunshot wound to the leg and hand, the second victim had a gunshot wound to the hand, and the third victim was shot in the armpit in the back.

All three victims are now stable, police said.

Lansing Police are trying to figure out what led up to the shootings and if they were connected.

There is no suspect in custody at this time, but police said there is no threat to the public.

If anyone has information call (517) 483-4600.