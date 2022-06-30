EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Three teens have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened last year on the 3900 block of Hunters Ridge Dr.

Lansing Police were called to a shooting around 2:37 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2021.

Shortly after, they heard about a 17-year-old who went to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers found the shooting scene on Hunters Ridge Dr. and while they were investigating, they learned the teen had died from his injuries.

Now, three teens are facing numerous charges in connection to the incident.

Malachi Mcabee, 19-years-old, Damari Ware, 18-years-old, and Jaylin Leek, 16-year-old, are being charged with first degree homicide and much more.

All three have been arrested and arraigend and remain in custody.

You can review the specific charges below:

Malachi Mcabee (19 years old)

CHARGE:

Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Homicide-Murder First Degree

Count 2: Homicide-Murder First Degree

Count 3: Weapons-Felony Firearm

Count 4: Weapons- Carrying Concealed

Count 5: Weapons-Dangerous Weapon

Count 6: Weapons- Felony Firearm

Count 7: Lying to a Peace Officer – Violent Crime Investigation

BOND: $1M

Mcabee is scheduled next in 56th District court for a Probable Cause Conference on July 28th at 10:15 a.m.

Damari Ware (18 years old)

CHARGE:

Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Homicide-Murder First Degree

Count 2: Homicide-Murder First Degree

Count 3: Weapons-Felony Firearm

Count 4: Weapons- Carrying Concealed

Count 5: Weapons-Dangerous Weapon

Count 6: Weapons- Felony Firearm

BOND: $2M

Ware is scheduled next in 56th District court for a Probable Cause Conference on July 28th at 8:30 a.m.

Jaylin Leek (16 years old)

CHARGE:

Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Homicide-Murder First Degree

Count 2: Homicide-Murder First Degree

Count 3: Weapons-Felony Firearm

Count 4: Weapons- Carrying Concealed

Count 5: Weapons-Dangerous Weapon

Count 6: Weapons- Felony Firearm

Count 7: Lying to a Peace Officer – Violent Crime Investigation

BOND: $2M

Leek is scheduled next in 56th District court for a Probable Cause Conference on July 28th at 1:15 p.m.