3 teens shot, one woman killed in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old Jackson woman and the wounding of two 17-year-old boys.

Police were called at 11:26 a.m. to the area of Keyes Log Cabin Party Store where they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Trax. She was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The two boys were taken to the same hospital, but are in stable condition.

The victims’ vehicle had six people inside it when they met with subjects in a Nissan Maxima in the parking lot shortly before the shooting.

Police say the two groups had a dispute and believe that the Nissan Maxima fled the parking lot while shooting at the Chevrolet.

The Nissan has been recovered by police but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incent is asked to contact Detective Mike Klimmer at (517) 768-8752 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.