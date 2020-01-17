3-year-old and mother missing from Sanilac County

Sanilac County, Mich. — (WLNS):

Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for 3-year-old Alydiauna Sophia Munn.

She and her mother, Tara Sheldon, 31, went missing Jan. 12 in the Sanilac County region. The two have not been seen since that date and the last location they were seen is unknown.

Sheldon was on the phone with her grandfather and said that her vehicle had been broken into and she would call him back. The grandfather has not heard from or seen Tara or Alydiauna since Jan. 12.

Alydiauna is 3 feet tall and 38 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes. The vehicle is described as a 2006 dark blue Chrysler Pacific. The license plate number is ECN6101.

If you have any information on the whereabouts, call Sanilac County’s office at 810-648-2000.