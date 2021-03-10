VIDEO: 30 acres, 4 structures burned in Leslie Twp. brushfire

UPDATE: (3/10/2021, 4:50 P.M.) – Leslie TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – More than 30 acres have burned as firefighters struggle to control the blaze.

According to the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System of Michigan, which is assisting in the fighting, firefighting crews from Ingham, Jackson, Eaton, Washtenaw, Livingston and Clinton counties are combating the fire.

Approximately 250 firefighters are on scene with around 70 firefighting apparatuses.

The fire has not reached any homes, but nearby houses have been evacuated. Residents will be allowed to go back home once the fire is contained.

At one point the fire jumped two streets.

There have been no fatalities or injuries reported.

According to a Leslie community Facebook group, tap/sink water may be brown as water is being used to fight the fire.

LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS)— Emergency crews are responding to a fire in Leslie Township. The fire is near Covert and Tuttle Roads.







The Ingham County Sheriff tells 6 News he suspects the people at the barn were burning brush. They saved a house nearby but winds are really strong and a lot of smoke is moving towards other homes.

At least 4 barns / structures have burned down, and at least 10 departments responded to the fire.

Officials say they’re concerned about embers flying to other locations, and homes on Ingalls road were evacuated.

6 News Meteorologist Diane Phillips is reporting wind speeds in the area out of the south anywhere from 15 to 25 MPH which could make it harder to battle a fire. Gusts could get as high as 35 MPH.

Multiple 6 News teams are heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they’re available.

<<<This story is breaking, and will be updated.