30 large houses in East Lansing ordered to quarantine immediately

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Ingham County Health Department has identified 30 large houses in East Lansing with known exposure to coronavirus disease 2019 and people living in these properties have been ordered to quarantine immediately for the next two weeks.

The quarantine was mandated by an emergency order issued by Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail this afternoon.

The quarantined properties include 23 fraternity and sorority houses and seven large rental houses.

“I do not take this lightly, but there is an outbreak centered on Michigan State University (MSU) and it is quickly becoming a crisis,” said Vail. “The surge in cases we have seen over the past few weeks is alarming. I am disheartened to add that this outbreak is being fueled in part by a lack of cooperation and compliance from some MSU students, many residing in the properties now under mandatory quarantine.”

The health department will continuously monitor the situation, and if additional properties are identified with cases or exposures, those houses will also be placed under quarantine.

Residents of the quarantined properties should remain at home for the next two weeks. They must remain in their residence unless they need medical care or necessities that cannot be delivered.

People who do not reside in the residence are prohibited from entering the premises unless they are providing an essential service deemed necessary for the immediate health and safety of the residents.

Ingham County has experienced a 52 percent increase in total case count since August 24 and has shifted from a percent positivity rate of 2 percent to 5 percent.

In comparison, the MSU community percent positivity has ranged from 11 percent to 15 percent since September 5. More than half of all new cases countywide reside in the city of East Lansing, and the majority of all new cases are MSU students.

Quarantine notices must be posted on the property’s entrance until 11:59 p.m. on September 28, 2020.

The order impacts the following properties:

453 Abbott Rd. East Lansing, MI 48823 Fraternity Theta Chi

532 Abbott Rd. East Lansing, MI 48823 Rental NA

544 Abbott Rd. East Lansing, MI 48823 Rental NA

505 Albert Ave. East Lansing, MI 48823 Rental NA

403 Ann St. East Lansing, MI 48823 Rental NA

532 Ann St. East Lansing, MI 48823 Rental NA

217 Burcham Dr. East Lansing, MI 48823 Rental NA

229 Burcham Dr. East Lansing, MI 48823 Sorority Chi Omega

243 Burcham Dr. East Lansing, MI 48823 Sorority Alpha Chi Omega

220 Cedar St. East Lansing, MI 48823 Fraternity Beta Theta Pi (1/2)

230 Cedar St. East Lansing, MI 48823 Fraternity Beta Theta Pi (2/2)

301 Charles St. East Lansing, MI 48823 Fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha

128 Collingwood Dr. East Lansing, MI 48823 Fraternity Alpha Sigma Phi

626 Cowley Ave. East Lansing, MI 48823 Fraternity Phi Delta Theta

729 E. Grand River. Ave. East Lansing, MI 48823 Fraternity Phi Gamma Delta

1148 E. Grand River Ave. East Lansing, MI 48823 Fraternity Delta Kappa Epsilon

1218 E. Grand River Ave. East Lansing, MI 48823 Fraternity Delta Sigma Phi

810 W. Grand River Ave. East Lansing, MI 48823 Fraternity Psi Upsilon

342 N. Harrison Rd. East Lansing, MI 48823 Fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon

365 N. Harrison Rd. East Lansing, MI 48823 Sorority Delta Gamma

332 M.A.C. Ave. East Lansing, MI 48823 Rental NA

427 M.A.C. Ave. East Lansing, MI 48823 Sorority Sigma Delta Tau

518 M.A.C. Ave. East Lansing, MI 48823 Sorority Sigma Kappa

605 M.A.C. Ave. East Lansing, MI 48823 Sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma

616 M.A.C. Ave. East Lansing, MI 48823 Sorority Alpha Phi

639 M.A.C. Ave. East Lansing, MI 48823 Sorority Zeta Tau Alpha

258 Michigan Ave. East Lansing, MI 48823 Sorority Gamma Phi Beta

110 Oakhill Ave. East Lansing, MI 48823 Fraternity Sigma Nu

303 Oakhill Ave. East Lansing, MI 48823 Sorority Kappa Alpha Theta

101 Woodmere Ave. East Lansing, MI 48823 Fraternity Phi Kappa Psi



