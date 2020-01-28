30-year-old Monroe County man charged with producing child porn

MONROE COUNTY, Mich (WLNS) – A 30-year-old man was arrested late last week for producing and possessing child pornography, police said.
Brian Richards was arrested at his Monroe County residence, according to Michigan State Police.
He was arraigned the next day and faces three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of aggravated possession of sexually abusive material, police said. He is also charged with six counts of using his computer for these felonies, according to reports from our media partners at MLive.
A conviction could lead to up to 225 years in prison, including 75 years for child pornography production, 30 years for possession and 120 years using his computer for child sexually abusive material.
If you suspect a child is being exploited sexually, you can report it to the Cyber Tip Line.
