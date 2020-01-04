OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – About 300,000 hens died in a barn fire at a southwestern Michigan poultry farm.
Multiple fire departments were called to a cage-free poultry farm owned by Konos Vande Bunte Eggs after a fire started late this morning, according to our CBS affiliate WWMT.
While the barn was destroyed, about 250,000 hens in a second barn were unharmed.
About 50 people who work at the cage-free farm were evacuated, according to Konos Inc. spokesman Brian Burch.
Fire crews had to truck in water to fight the fire over several hours.
“Agriculture fires are always a challenge, especially at a place like this. We don’t have city water, we don’t have those same kinds of assets that we sometimes take for granted in cities,” Burch said.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but the investigation is ongoing.
Burch said the farm produced about 550,000 eggs a day. The farm will be at reduced production for the near future, but the company doesn’t expect a supply or price of eggs to change.
“We are thankful for the work of all the fire departments that helped today,” Rob Knect, Kono vice president of operations, said in a written statement on the fire. “Their quick actions kept our farm safe and we are eager to resume production tomorrow.”
300,000 hens killed in Michigan barn fire
OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – About 300,000 hens died in a barn fire at a southwestern Michigan poultry farm.