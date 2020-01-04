300,000 hens killed in Michigan barn fire

WASHINGTON (WLNS) - Over 200 members of Congress are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider abortion laws.

U.S. Representatives from Michigan Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet; Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland; Paul Mitchell, R-Dryden; John Moolenar, R-Midland; and Tim Walberg, R-Tipton were among the 168 House members and 39 senators who signed a"friend of the court" brief.

The brief was submitted this week to the Supreme Court as it prepares to consider an anti-abortion group’s challenge to a Louisiana law.

It will be the first abortion case argued in the high court since Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch solidified a conservative majority on the bench.

While the case itself does not directly challenge Roe v. Wade, the brief argues Roe v. Wade is an unworkable opinion.

“Roe’s jurisprudence has been haphazard from the beginning," the brief states, and has been “substantially undermined” by subsequent rulings.

Court rulings since Roe “clearly did not settle the abortion issue," lawmakers wrote.

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, was the only Michigan Republican to not sign the letter. A spokesperson for the longtime congressman said Upton typically does not attach his name to “friend of the court” briefs but did not answer whether Upton supports overturning Roe v. Wade, according to a report by our media partners at MLive.

Roe v. Wade was a landmark 1973 ruling that secured a woman’s right to an abortion.

A total of 26,716 abortions were reported in Michigan in 2018, a decrease of 45% from the record high of 49,098 reported in 1987, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Michigan has a law prohibiting abortion that would go into effect if Roe v. Wade were overturned. The law makes it a felony to administer an abortion except to protect the life of the mother.

Federal lawmakers also asked the court to consider overturning another landmark abortion ruling in the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed and upheld Pennsylvania laws requiring informed consent and a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion procedure.