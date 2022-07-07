LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is collaborating with the Rockefeller Foundation to provide 300,000 COVID-19 tests to 60,000 households.

State health officials say these testing kits will be primarily made available to those in at-risk communities.

Households are able to get one kit each month. Each test kit comes with five tests that are free of charge.

Officials say you can request tests once a month in July and August.

Those who are eligible for tests can order them through a third-party website.

Once on the website, input your zip code to see if you live in a qualifying area. If you don’t have internet access, you can dial 211 for additional assistance.

These COVID-19 tests typically come within a week after you request them.

MDHHS is continuing to partner with libraries across the state to make sure Michiganders have access to free at-home COVID-19 tests.