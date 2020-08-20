31-year-old Jackson man charged in felony from December 2018 robbery

Leaders in Jackson say, there's been a housing shortage downtown for years, but that is changing, and quickly.

"Jackson has been in an amazing resurgence for about the last ten years or so, and I like to say it's not your mommas Jackson. If you were here a long time ago, and haven't been back it doesn't look like it did at all," said Executive Director of Downtown Deveolpment Authority, Cory Mays.