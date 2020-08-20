Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has charged 31-year-old Jackson man, Douglas Terry in connection with the armed robbery at the Good Shepard Mission in Stockbridge Township that occurred in December of 2018.
On August 20, Terry was arraigned on one count of armed robbery, one count of home invasion and one count of felonious assault.
Terry was given a $1,000 bond and his next court date is August 27 at 8:30 AM at the 55th District Court in Mason in front of Judge Allen.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Brandon Doerr with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 676-8255.
31-year-old Jackson man charged in felony from December 2018 robbery
