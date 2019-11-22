33-year-old man from Battle Creek pleads guilty in child sex abuse conspiracy ring

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - Officers are asking for the public's help as a second bull elk gets poached this week.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers in Gaylord found the poached elk in Montmorency County, north of Atlanta.

Local conservation officers located the bull elk near Teets Trail, west of Voyer Lake Road. The elk’s antlers had five points on one side and three on the other. The officers determined that the elk had been killed by a single gunshot and they believe that a hunter mistook the elk for a deer.

This is the second elk to be illegally killed with days in northern Michigan, earlier this week another mature elk was killed in Otsego County.

“The great news is that the information we received from the public earlier this week about a larger bull elk poached over the weekend helped us identify a suspect within 48 hours,” said Lt. James Gorno. “We strongly encourage people to come forward – either the hunter in this new case, to remedy the situation, or anyone who has information that can help us identify a suspect.”

Elk are not currently in season, the next limited hunt period will be from December 14th through the 22nd as well as an additional hunt from January 15th through the 19th.

Anyone with information regarding this poaching incident is encouraged to call the DNR Customer Service Center in Gaylord at (989) 732 - 3541.

Information can be left anonymously and monetary rewards are available for information that leads to an arrest.

Call or text the 24-hour Report All Poaching hotline at (800) 292 - 7800.