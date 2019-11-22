33-year-old man from Battle Creek pleads guilty in child sex abuse conspiracy ring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The fourth and final co-defendant in a Coldwater child sex abuse conspiracy ring pleaded guilty to two felonies this morning.
Matthew Toole of Battle Creek was set to stand trial for his role in a plot to kidnap, sexually assault and kill young children.
Instead, the 33-year-old man decided to plead guilty to one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping and one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct on a Child Under the Age of 13. Both counts are punishable by up to life in prison.
A tip in 2018 to Michigan State Police claimed Toole and Talia Furman had Child Sexually Abusive Material on their phones and had plans to abuse and murder a young girl.
An investigation found several messages with a David Bailey detailing plans to abuse and kill a young girl. Evidence from the phone of Bailey’s girlfriend, Jaime LaPoint, revealed she was also involved.
The four met for pizza at Bailey’s home and laid out the plot to kidnap a child from the county fair, rape and then murder that child.
Furman, Bailey and LaPoint have all been sentenced to 25 years each in prison for their crimes. Toole’s sentencing is set for January in Branch County Circuit Court.
